Former Australia opener David Warner delivered a sharp one-line response to a fan who suggested that he should quit the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and return to the Indian Premier League (IPL). The exchange came after Warner-led Karachi Kings failed to qualify for the playoffs in PSL 2026. Despite Warner leading from the front and scoring 256 runs in seven innings, Karachi Kings finished sixth on the points table, managing five wins from 10 matches and missing out on a playoff spot due to an inferior net run rate.

Following Karachi's exit, Warner shared a post on Instagram highlighting the hard work and commitment shown by his team throughout the tournament.

As the post gained traction online, a fan commented, "It's better for you to quit PSL and return back in IPL."

Warner responded succinctly: "No need for that now."

In his original post, the Australian great praised the players, support staff, and security personnel for ensuring a comfortable and professional environment during the tournament.

"Not the result we were hoping for, but the passion, resilience, and attitude shown by this group were incredible. Unless you've been part of a franchise setup, it's hard to truly understand the level of commitment involved. Wishing everyone the very best moving forward. To our fans, thank you for your unwavering support. Huge thanks to @thepsl as well," Warner wrote.

Warner remains one of the most successful overseas players in IPL history. He is among the top five all-time run-scorers, with 6,565 runs in 184 matches, averaging over 40 with a strike rate close to 140. He has scored four IPL centuries and 62 half-centuries, and is the only player to win the Orange Cap three times (2015, 2017, and 2019).

The left-hander last featured in the IPL in 2024 for Delhi Capitals, bringing the curtain down on a glittering career spanning more than a decade.

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