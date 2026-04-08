Cricket New South Wales said on Wednesday it would support David Warner after he was charged with drink-driving, adding that the former Australian opener is aware of the "seriousness" of the incident. The 39-year-old Sydney Thunder captain is due to appear in court on May 7 after allegedly blowing more than twice the legal limit in a random breath test in Sydney over the weekend. Cricket NSW, which has a long-term partnership with government agency Transport for NSW, said it was committed to educating Warner "on the importance of safe driving".

"Cricket NSW is a strong advocate of safe driving, including avoiding drink-driving, and takes incidents of this nature very seriously," chief executive Lee Germon told cricket.com.au.

"David is aware of the seriousness of these allegations. We will support him through the upcoming process."

The Sydney Daily Telegraph said Warner allegedly told police he had three glasses of wine at a friend's house before attempting to drive back to his home.

Warner, who retired from international cricket in 2024, is reportedly on his way back to Pakistan to complete his Pakistan Super League campaign with Karachi Kings, whom he captains.

They are scheduled to play on Thursday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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