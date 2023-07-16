Jasprit Burmah's absence from the national team has hurt India a lot over the last year or so, especially in big events. Had the pacer been a part of the team at the Asia Cup, T20 World Cup and the World Test Championship, India's campaign could've ended quite differently. While this year's Asia Cup was being seen as the possible return event for the marquee pacer, a report has claimed that the ace bowler might be able to wear the national team's jersey a little before.

As per a report in Indian Express, Bumran could be a part of the Indian team for the tour of Ireland. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to send a second-string Indian team to Ireland. With Bumrah making significant progress at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, he could be on his way for the series in August too.

Last month, a PTI report had revealed that Bumah had started bowling at the NCA and could soon start playing a few practice matches.

"For an injury of this nature, it is not wise to set any timeline as constant monitoring is necessary. But it can be said that Bumrah is recovering well and he has bowled seven overs at NCA nets. It is a steady increase in his workload from the light workouts and bowling sessions of the initial period. He will play a few practice matches (at NCA) next month, and there will be a close assessment of his fitness then," a source tracking the development told PTI.

Ramji Srinivasan, former strength and conditioning coach of Team India, said extreme care should be taken while bringing back Bumrah.

Advertisement

"He should not be hurried. Playing practice matches at the NCA is a good step as it will help tune his body to the demands of a match. But he should be made to play in some actual (domestic) matches before bringing him to top level cricket," Ramji had said.