Coronavirus: Azhar Ali To Auction Bat With Which He Hit Historic Triple-Century To Raise Funds

Updated: 29 April 2020 16:17 IST

Several cricketers, including Virat Kohli, have decided to auction their gear to generate money to fight the coronavirus pandemic and Azhar Ali has now joined the list.

Coronavirus: Azhar Ali To Auction Bat With Which He Hit Historic Triple-Century To Raise Funds
Azhar Ali is also giving away a jersey from Pakistan's Champions Trophy campaign in 2017. © Twitter

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali is auctioning the bat with which he hit his historic triple-century against the West Indies in 2016 as well as his jersey, signed by the entire squad, from Pakistan's successful Champions Trophy campaign in 2017 to raise funds for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. "Pakistan's Azhar Ali is auctioning the bat with which he made a triple-hundred, as well as a jersey from their successful Champions Trophy 2017 campaign, signed by all players, to raise money for the COVID-19 fight," ICC tweeted on Wednesday.

Azhar Ali hit an unbeaten 302 against West Indies at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, becoming the first player to score a triple-century in a day-night Test. Pakistan went on to win the match by 56 runs.

Azhar Ali was also part of the Pakistan squad that won the Champions Trophy in 2017, beating India in the final.

India captain Virat Kohli and former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers have also put up their gear from a historic Indian Premier League match, when they both hit centuries, up for auction to raise funds for the cause.

"Now we find ourselves in a global crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and Virat and I would like to help people in need, people struggling to put food on the table," De Villiers wrote on an Instagram post.

AB de Villiers revealed that Kohli was donating his bat and gloves from that match while he was giving away his shirt and bat.

Topics mentioned in this article Azhar Ali Virat Kohli Abraham Benjamin de Villiers AB de Villiers Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Cricket
Advertisement

