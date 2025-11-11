The high-profile Ravindra Jadeja-Sam Curran-Sanju Samson trade could be finalised in the next 48 hours, according to a report. In what could be one of the most high-profile trades in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson is likely to join Chennai Super Kings (CSK), with all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran reportedly set to go the other way as part of the deal. According to a report in Cricbuzz, the deal is on track as all three players have agreed to the deal, which could be completed in the next 48 hours.

"Consent has been obtained from all three players and the Expression of Interest process has been initiated. All three have signed on the dotted line, but the process will take some time to culminate," the report quoted a franchise official as saying.

However, as of Monday, November 10, both the franchises are yet to communicate the details regarding the Samson-Jadeja-Curran deal to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"Understandably, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is required to be involved, and as of Monday (November 10) evening, neither franchise had officially informed the IPL or BCCI authorities. A top official told Cricbuzz that the matter has not yet been brought to their notice - something an official from one of the two franchises also confirmed," the report added.

Since one of the three players involved in the deal is overseas, a No Objection Certificate (NOC) is required to complete the process, which in this case, will have to be issued by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Samson has represented RR, the winners of the inaugural IPL in 2008, for 11 years and after the conclusion of this year's edition, the wicketkeeper-batter had admitted that he was looking for a change and wanted to be released by the franchise.

Jadeja, who was a member of the Rajasthan Royals in the first two IPL editions, has spent a majority of his career at Chennai Super Kings where he has not just been one of their frontline players, but was also promoted to captaincy when MS Dhoni stepped away from the role before the 2022 edition.

The 27-year-old England all-rounder Curran has been a part of CSK as well as Punjab Kings franchises.

(With PTI Inputs)