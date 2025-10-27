SEN Radio commentators Gerard Whateley and Adam White mesmerised fans with their moving tribute to star India batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney last week. In what could be their final appearance on Australian soil, both Rohit and Kohli's knocks were met with a mix of nostalgia, emotion and respect. In a viral video, which was shared by SEN Cricket, fans noticed a heartwarming moment unfold while Kohli and Rohit were dazzling in the middle.

While Whateley and White were in awe of Kohli and Rohit's partnership, fans spotted a colleague of theirs having teary eyes in the background.

"Standby, because while the skipper is departing, the king is about to arrive for the very last time on Australian shores in Indian colours. Ladies and gentlemen... here he is, Virat Kohli," said Adam White on SEN Cricket.

"As you'd expect, as we always see, he marches out with purpose. Arguably the best one-day record in the history of the game."

Former pacer Trent Copeland, who played three Tests for Australia, also acknowledged the magnitude of the occasion. He was seen praising Kohli after the latter surpassed Kumar Sangakkara to become the second highest run-scorer in the history of the One-Day Internationals.

"You got to pinch yourself occasionally, don't you Whitey? That we're here for this moment. This guy has been at the centre of seismic shifts in cricket. Unquestionably the best one-day record," Copeland said.

Rohit (121 not out) and Kohli (74 not out) stitched a 168-run alliance in just 170 balls for the second wicket to take India to 237 for one in 38.3 overs.

Australia won the three-match series 2-1 but Rohit and Kohli gave the ecstatic Sydney crowd precisely what they wanted, while unfurling archetypal innings and in the process saved the team from an embarrassing whitewash.

(With PTI Inputs)