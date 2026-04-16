Peshawar Zalmi star Farhan Yousaf was involved in a bizarre incident during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) clash against Quetta Gladiators on Wednesday. The incident occurred on a free-hit delivery in the final over of the Gladiators' innings, with tailenders Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq at the crease. It unfolded after Abrar, who was on strike, guided the ball towards backward point to steal a single. However, Abrar changed his mind after seeing Yousaf collect the ball and decided to send Tariq back after he was halfway down the pitch.

After gathering the ball, Yousaf initially ran towards the striker's end for a run-out attempt but suddenly changed direction and threw the ball towards the non-striker's end. The throw missed the stumps, giving Tariq a lifeline as the spinner was well short of his crease when the ball went past the wickets.

This comedy of errors quickly went viral on social media, with fans questioning the credibility of the PSL.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi registered their fifth straight win on Wednesday, beating Quetta Gladiators by eight wickets at the National Stadium in Karachi.

After bowling out the Gladiators for 154, Zalmi, led by captain Babar Azam's unbeaten 71 off 51 balls, achieved the target with 9 balls to spare.

Speaking on the win, Babar said, "We assessed the conditions and our bowling attack has been delivering consistently and we were relying on it. It's a team game and combined effort is helping us win. We're keeping the players sitting out ready and that's why we see them performing well. Take the example of Basit who bowled fantastically. on my personal form, yes I feel good, when you spend time out in the middle, it gives you confidence and I am trying to carry my confidence and play a winning role. Focus has been on building partnerships and to take the game deep."

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