 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Chris Gayle Still Has "A Lot To Offer", Wants To Play For Five More Years

Updated: 10 January 2020 16:36 IST

Chris Gayle has swatted away talk of his retirement from cricket soon, suggesting he wants to be at the crease for at least five more years.

Chris Gayle Still Has "A Lot To Offer", Wants To Play For Five More Years
Chris Gayle said he was in good health and still had "a lot to offer". © AFP

West Indies batting star Chris Gayle has swatted away talk of his retirement from cricket soon, suggesting he wants to be at the crease for at least five more years. Gayle arrived in Bangladesh this month to play in the domestic Twenty20 league after initially voicing surprise at his inclusion in the tournament's draft, claiming he was taking a break from the sport. But speaking on Thursday, the hard hitter said he was in good health and still had "a lot to offer".

"A lot of people still want to see Chris Gayle out in the middle. I still have that love for the game and that passion for the game. I would love to carry on as long as possible in T20 and franchise cricket as well," he told reporters in Bangladesh. 

"Let's talk at 45. I think that's a good number," added Gayle, who turned 40 last year.

Though he has not appeared for the West Indies since a one-day international against India in August, Gayle kept himself open for the selection for November's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

"It would be nice. Like I said, the door is open for a chance. Let's see what happens." he said.

"We have some bright youngsters ahead as well. I have left the option open to hear back from them as well and see if they want the Universe Boss," he said.

Gayle played in several editions of the Bangladesh Premier League and is the tournament's highest run scorer among foreign players.

He had his debut for the current season on Tuesday with the Chattogram Challengers, scoring 23 off 10 balls, including three sixes in one over, in a narrow win against the Rajshahi Royals.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Christopher Henry Gayle Chris Gayle Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2020 news, check out the India vs Sri Lanka 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Chris Gayle has swatted away talk of his retirement from cricket
  • "Let's talk at 45. I think that's a good number," Chris Gayle said
  • Chris Gayle played in several editions of the Bangladesh Premier League
Related Articles
Watch: Chris Lynn Lights Up Sydney Cricket Ground With 35-Ball 94 In Big Bash League
Watch: Chris Lynn Lights Up Sydney Cricket Ground With 35-Ball 94 In Big Bash League
Team Demands Action If Chris Gayle Fails To Show Up For Bangladesh Premier League
Team Demands Action If Chris Gayle Fails To Show Up For Bangladesh Premier League
India vs West Indies: Chris Gayle Opts Out Of ODI Series Against India
India vs West Indies: Chris Gayle Opts Out Of ODI Series Against India
Chris Gayle "Certainly No Burden On Our Side", Says Jozi Stars
Chris Gayle "Certainly No Burden On Our Side", Says Jozi Stars' Chief
Chris Gayle
Chris Gayle's Funny Appeal In Mzansi Super League Leaves Umpire Smiling. Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 08 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.