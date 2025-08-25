Cheteshwar Pujara retired on Sunday, bringing an end to a career built on enormous grit and resilience. The 37-year-old Pujara, who played 103 Tests and scored 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, drawing the curtains on a career that epitomised resilience in the longest format. While Pujara excelled in Australia, he also had some great performances against other teams.

After his retirement, Pujara was asked about the toughest bowlers he faced. He picked four. "Across my career, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, James Anderson, and Pat Cummins have been among the most challenging bowlers I've faced," Pujara told TOI.

Following Cheteshwar Pujara's announcement to retire from all forms of cricket, former India head coach Ravi Shastri wished the veteran batter, calling him a "real warrior."

Taking to his official X handle, Shastri wrote:

"A real warrior. He was instrumental in my stint as coach for India being the No. 1 side for 5 years on the trot and the two back-to-back series wins in Australia where he was simply brilliant. Well done Puji. God bless. @cheteshwar1"

Under Shastri's tenure as head coach, India dominated Test cricket. The 'Men in Blue' scripted history by winning back-to-back Test series in Australia in 2018–19 and 2020–21. Pujara played a pivotal role in both triumphs, absorbing immense pressure and grinding out crucial runs against quality Australian attacks.

Shastri's heartfelt message reflects the deep respect and admiration within the cricketing fraternity for Pujara's resilience, patience, and sheer determination—qualities that defined his illustrious Test career.

Cheteshwar Pujara made his international debut against Australia in Bengaluru on October 9, 2010. He played a total of 103 Tests and amassed 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60. Pujara slammed 19 hundreds and 35 half-centuries throughout his international career, with a highest score of 206*.

Pujara is most remembered for India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumphs in Australia in 2018 and 2020. He troubled Australia with his solid defence and technique. The Indian red-ball stalwart top-scored with 521 runs in four matches at an average of 74.42, including three centuries and a fifty. His best score was 193.

In the 2020–21 series, he scored 271 runs from four matches at an average of 33.87, with three fifties and a best score of 77. In the final Test at The Gabba, he endured several body blows from Australian pacers, making the win even more memorable.

Apart from international cricket, Cheteshwar Pujara was a domestic legend, with over 21,301 runs from 278 first-class games. He slammed 66 tons and 81 half-centuries throughout his first-class career.