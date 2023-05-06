Cheteshwar Pujara continued his brilliant run of form in country cricket as the veteran India batter slammed another century for Sussex. Pujara looked in fine form as he scored 136 against Worcestershire and in the process, achieved a massive milestone in first-class cricket. He is now part of an elite list that boasts of names like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Wasim Jaffer, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman. Gavaskar is leading the list with 25,834 runs from 348 matches with Tendulkar second with 25,396 runs from 310 games. Dravid currently third in the list.

Since his arrival in England for yet another County season, Pujara has played a vital role for Sussex, starting with 115 and 35 against Durham in his side's two-wicket win. Despite failing in the two innings against Yorkshire, Pujara bounced back with a resolute knock against Gloucestershire, hitting 151 off 238 balls with 20 fours and two sixes.

On Friday, Pujara, who captained the side, hit 136 off 189 balls with the help of 19 fours and one six. He reached to his century off 138 balls with 14 fours and a six.

In the process, he added 61 runs for the fourth wicket with Australia batting star Steve Smith, who has also signed up with Sussex for a three-match stint ahead of the Ashes, starting on June 16 at Edgbaston.

Earlier in this game, England seamer Ollie Robinson, who will line-up against the Smith-led Australian batting attack next month, took seven wickets in the first innings for Sussex.

Pujara's form in England is a shot in the arm for the Indian team which has been struck by a string of injuries and the unavailability of key players.

Earlier on Friday, opening batter KL Rahul announced his unavailability for the remainder of the Indian Premier League as well as the next month's World Test Championship final against Australia due to a thigh injury.

Rahul joined the list of Indian players, including fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer, to be ruled out of the WTC final.

The world No. 1 Test side India will take on Australia in the WTC final to be played at The Oval from June 7 to 11.

(With PTI inputs)