The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings might follow the Punjab Kings' approach, with a report suggesting the team is looking to offload as many as five top players ahead of the mini-auction for the 2026 season. Seeing fans express their surprise at some of the names listed, social media went abuzz with chatter around CSK's transfer business ahead of the auction. The franchise, however, soon took the matter into its own hands to calm the storm, displaying a knack for social media savvy.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side wants to let go of players like Sam Curran, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, and Devon Conway. Fans were particularly surprised to see the overseas stars Curran and Conway in the list, considering the match-winning talent they bring to the table and their historical contributions to the team. The speculation immediately fuelled intense debate online about the necessity and wisdom of such a significant squad overhaul.

CSK decided to speak up on the matter, but in a cheeky, characteristic manner. Soon after the rumours went viral, CSK updated their bio on X (formerly Twitter) to read: "Nothing's official till you see it here." Before updating their bio, CSK also shared a post, "Don't worry, we've updated the bio," essentially dismissing the widespread reports while humouring their supporters.

Don't worry, we've updated the bio — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 10, 2025

This move provided much-needed clarity amidst the uncertainty. With Ravichandran Ashwin already retired from the IPL, CSK's purse balance has been boosted by INR 9.75 crore.

The franchise would be keen to improve upon the last season, where they only won four matches out of a possible 14, making a strategic rehaul a potential priority despite the public denial. The final retention list, due by November 15, will reveal the actual extent of their squad reshuffle.