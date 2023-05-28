Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu has announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the final against Gujarat Titans on Sunday being his final match. Rayudu took to Twitter to announce his decision ahead of the summit clash in Ahmedabad. "2 great teams mi nd csk,204 matches,14 seasons,11 playoffs,8 finals,5 trophies.hopefully 6th tonight. It's been quite a journey.I have decided that tonight's final is going to be my last game in the Ipl.i truly hav enjoyed playing this great tournament.Thank u all. No u turn." he tweeted.

Rayudu made his debut in the competition with Mumbai Indians in 2010 and won three titles with the franchise till 2017. He joined CSK in 2018 and since then, he has won the competition twice with them.

