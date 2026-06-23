Sunil Gavaskar, former India captain, has offered several suggestions to the BCCI as Team India prepares for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland. Recently, India secured wins in the one-off Test and three-match ODI series against Afghanistan under the captaincy of Shubman Gill. Notably, the series was held just six days after the IPL 2026 final. Gavaskar urged the BCCI to provide at least a month's rest to senior players, saying it would help them maintain good health and deliver better performances.

While acknowledging that the BCCI is supporting teams like Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe by scheduling matches against them, Gavaskar expressed concern over frequent squad rotation. He said that changing players in every series is "cheapening" the value of the Indian cap.

"Yes, BCCI is like the elder brother to countries like Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, and Sri Lanka, and have always tried to help them grow on the field and boost their finances by touring these countries. However, our cricketers' health and fitness are also crucial and there should be a clear month's rest for our players in the year. India is blessed with talent and so you can rotate the players but that is cheapening the India cap. The cap mustn't be given because a player replaces the undroppable player who is rested. It has to be earned," Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day.

"In the Test against Afghanistan who have been honest triers but nothing more, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul scored centuries, and Manav Suthar made an impressive debut. Jasprit Bumrah was rested but wouldn't he have liked to have added a fifer or a tenfer to his career record against this team. When India is playing, then the best team must play, unless there are injuries of course. But this resting because of workload must be avoided as much as possible. Have a look at the calendar and you will see that India is playing every month somewhere or the other," he added.

He also pointed out that the last two ODIs against Afghanistan in Lucknow and Chennai witnessed half-empty stadiums. According to Gavaskar, India's packed schedule, without adequate breaks, has left fans fatigued and less interested.

"Yes, by all means have 'A' team and U-19 matches so that young players get the opportunity and the experience, but please spare our elite players and ensure they as a team and not just as individuals get at least a month's break in the year," wrote Gavaskar.

"This year's schedule is already done and nothing can be changed but since the thinking is to have the IPL start and finish early next year is there, then please add a month's rest to not just the players but the fans of Indian cricket," he added.

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