Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara believes Shreyas Iyer has the leadership qualities to guide India in the upcoming T20I series in England, but says the new captain's biggest examination will come with the bat. Speaking ahead of India's T20I series against England, Pujara also addressed the growing excitement around teenage prospect Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, suggesting the youngster is unlikely to make an immediate debut because of the strength of India's established top order. Pujara acknowledged that Iyer faces a demanding assignment as he prepares to lead India in T20Is for the first time while returning to the format after a lengthy absence.

"It is going to be challenging for Shreyas Iyer to become the third Indian skipper after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to win a T20I series in England. There is no doubt about that. Playing in English conditions, even with better white-ball pitches, is still a different kind of challenge. Shreyas is leading the Indian team for the first time, and he is playing T20Is after a two-year gap. So, the challenge is real," he told JioStar.

Despite those challenges, Pujara expressed confidence in Iyer's leadership credentials, pointing to his recent success in franchise cricket.

"But as a captain, I don't have doubts about him. He has done a great job with Punjab Kings in the IPL, and that is why he has been given this role. He is a proactive leader, leads from the front, and gives freedom to his players. So, as a captain, he should be fine," he added.

However, Pujara believes Iyer's performances with the bat will ultimately determine how successful his return to the T20I side proves to be. He said, "The real test will be with his batting. He will have to prove himself in the middle order and deliver in English conditions."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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