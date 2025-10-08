CEAT, India's leading tyre manufacturer, hosted the 27th edition of the CEAT Cricket Rating (CCR) Awards, a landmark occasion that continues to hold pride of place in the global cricketing calendar. The evening witnessed an assembly of cricketing stalwarts, emerging stars, and distinguished guests, all gathered under one roof to applaud the most outstanding feats of the past year. With its blend of prestige and star power, the CCR Awards once again reinforced its reputation as one of the sport's most distinguished honours.

Speaking on the occasion, Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Group, said, "Each edition of the CCR Awards is a reminder of cricket's enduring magic. As a fan myself, I know that beyond the statistics and records, it is the stories of determination, artistry and sheer willpower that captivate us. At CEAT, it's been our privilege to honour those who have defined this sport with their grit and dedication and we are proud to be a part of their journey."

Chief Adjudicator of the CEAT Cricket Ratings and legendary cricketer, Sunil Gavaskar, added, "What sets the CCR Awards apart is the integrity with which performances are assessed and honoured. Over nearly three decades, this platform has remained a trusted barometer of cricketing achievement. This year's honourees have illuminated the game with their craft, courage, and composure - qualities that inspire both peers and fans alike."

CEAT Lifetime Achievement award winner, Brian Lara said, "To be presented with this accolade at such a celebrated forum is special indeed. It feels wonderful to know that my journey in cricket continues to be remembered and cherished in this way. It serves as a reflection of the countless hours of preparation and the collective spirit that drives every performance. My gratitude goes to CEAT for recognising those efforts."

CEAT Lifetime Achievement award winner, Chandrashekhar, said "This award carries immense significance as it comes from a platform that I have seen for many years, and it has honoured the very best in cricket. It is both humbling and motivating, and I hope it encourages many more players to believe in the possibilities the sport offers."

The 27th CEAT Cricket Rating Awards drew admiration not only for the players it felicitated but also for the grandeur of the evening itself - an elegant showcase that brought together the cricketing fraternity, industry leaders, and cultural icons. The ceremony highlighted how deeply the game continues to resonate, both as a sport and as a shared passion that unites millions.

List of winners at the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards 2025:

CEAT Domestic Cricketer of the Year: Harsh Dubey

CEAT Men's Test Batter of the Year: Harry Brook

CEAT Test Bowler of the Year: Prabath Jayasuriya

Emerging Young player of the Year: Angkrish Raghuvanshi

CEAT Women's International Bowler of the Year: Deepti Sharma

CEAT Women's International Batsmen of the Year: Smriti Mandhana

CEAT Lifetime Achievement of the Year: BS Chandrasekhar

CEAT Men's ODI Bowler of the Year: Matt Henry

CEAT Men's ODI Batter of the Year: Kane Williamson

Memento for Highest Runs by Indian player in CT 2025: Shreyas Iyer

CEAT Men's T20I Batter of the Year: Sanju Samson

CEAT Men's T20I Bowler of the Year: Varun Chakravarthy

Memento for winning CT 2025 as Captain: Rohit Sharma

CEAT Men's International Cricketer of the Year: Joe Root

CEAT Lifetime Achievement Award: Brian Lara

CEAT Exemplary Leadership Award: Temba Bavuma

