West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite is all set take part in the T20 Blast 2022 season, where he will captain the Birmingham Bears team. Ahead of the start of the tournament, Brathwaite decided to get some experience of playing in English conditions under his belt, by joining the Birmingham & District Premier League side Knowle and Dorridge Cricket Club. But the 2016 WT20 winner had a day to forget in his debut match.

In the match against Leamington CC, Brathwaite ended as his sides most expensive bowler as he gave away 31 runs in 4 overs. His outing with the bat turned out to be even worse as he was dismissed for a first-ball duck as Knowle and Dorridge Cricket Club lost the match by 12 runs.

To make things worse, Brathwaite's car was also stolen. It was a terrible start to his life at the club, which made the West Indian share his experience on Twitter.

"What a day yesterday - First time bowling in a game after injury for six months - First ball duck from a long hop - Car stolen But you know what , woke up this morning , Sun is shining and giving thanks," Brathwaite wrote on Twitter.

The all-rounder last played white-ball international cricket in 2019. He played a Test match last in 2016.

Brathwaite had become an instant superstar in 2016 when he hit four consecutive sixes in the last over of the T20 World Cup final against England to help the Windies win their second global T20 title. He had hit England all-rounder Ben Stokes for four sixes in a row.