Skipper Lakshya Raichandani struck an unbeaten 110 to power India U-19's commanding six-wicket victory in the third and final Youth ODI against Australia, with the home team completing a 3-0 sweep on Wednesday. India had earlier won the first Youth ODI by seven runs and the second match by six wickets. India and Australia U-19 teams will now head for a two-match four-day Youth Tests to be played here from September 27-30 and October 5-8. Mohit Ulva (3/43) and Manal Chauhan (3/42) shared six scalps between them while Kavya Patel (1/54) and Aryan Savsani (1/39) were also among the wickets as Australia were bowled out for a 254 in 49.3 overs in the first half.

Chasing 255, India overhauled the target in the 42nd over to win with more than eight overs and six wickets to spare, with Raichandani leading the reply.

The 17-year-old Raichandani struck nine fours and three sixes to make 110 not out off 106 balls in India's chase, with Aaryavir Sehwag (34) once again fell without crossing a milestone despite a sparkly start.

Sehwag struck five fours to make 34 off 31 balls and put on 58 runs for the opening wicket with Raichandani, putting India on track of the run chase.

He fell in the eighth over of the innings and even as last match's half-centurion VK Vineeth (10) could not trouble the scorers much, Kushagra Ojha chipped in with yet another vital contribution, scoring 45 off 53 balls with four fours and a six.

Anvay Dravid did not play in the third Youth ODI.

For Australia, opener Zed Hollick made a run-a-ball 87 with 12 fours and Neel Patel chipped in with 51 (71 balls) but there were plenty of batters who failed to convert the start.

Brief scores: Australia U-19 254 in 49.3 overs (Zed Hollick 87, Neel Patel 51; Mohit Ulva 3/43, Manal Chauhan 3/42) lost to India U-19 255/4 in 41.2 overs (Lakshya Raichandani 110 not out; Spencer Green 2/46) by 6 wickets

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