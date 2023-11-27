Australian all-rounder Cameron Green expressed his excitement to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday traded their all-rounder Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 player auction. "Hey RCB fans, it is Cam Green here, I am excited to join Andy Flower (the team's head coach). I can't wait to see you guys at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, cheers," said Green in a video by RCB. Green, who was bought by MI for a whopping Rs 17.5 crore at the auction last December, featured in 16 matches. The Australian had an impressive start to the IPL, scoring 452 runs, hitting an unbeaten century and two half-centuries while also taking six wickets. Trade has been carried out as per the existing player fee.

In 37 T20Is, Green has scored 697 runs at an average of 29.04, with a strike rate of over 151. He has scored a century and four fifties, with the best score of 100*. He also took 11 wickets, with the best figures of 2/16.

This action coincides with the successful completion by the Mumbai Indians of another high-profile all-cash deal to acquire all-rounder Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans.

Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, and Indian pacer Harshal Patel are among the players released by RCB ahead of the IPL next year.

Among the other released players are New Zealand players Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, South African all-rounder Wayne Parnell, England's David Willey and Indian players Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Siddharth Kaul and Kedar Jadhav.

RCB traded Shahbaz Ahmed, their all-rounder to Sunrisers Hyderabad, in exchange for all-rounder Mayank Dagar.

The player retention window for the Indian Premier League 2024 season closed on Sunday, the 10 franchises have cumulatively retained 173 players.

RCB updated squad:

Royal Challengers Bangalore:Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Himanshu Sharma, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar (T), Mohammed Siraj, Rajan Kumar, Rajat Patidar, Reece Topley, Suyash Prabhudessai, Virat Kohli, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Will Jacks, Cameron Green (T).