England fast-bowling great James Anderson has admitted that legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar is the toughest opponent he has faced in his career. As Anderson draws the curtains on an illustrious career, he has revealed that Tendulkar would be the batsman to whom he would not know what to bowl. Anderson is one of only three bowlers to take more than 700 Test wickets (701* at the time of writing), but even he has admitted that he would not have a game plan against Tendulkar.

Speaking to Sky Sports in a fan Q&A, Anderson said: "The best batter I would have to say is Sachin Tendulkar."

"I don't remember having a specific game plan against Sachin Tendulkar," Anderson said. "I would just think that I cannot bowl a bad ball here, he was that kind of player," he added.

"If you get him out in India, the whole atmosphere in the ground changes. He was such a big wicket," Anderson continued.

Despite this revelation, however, it must be noted that Anderson was fairly successful against Tendulkar. In fact, the seamer got him out on eight separate occasions.

"You just try on bowling your best ball, top of off-stump, the whole time and hope he misses a straight one. In England, he might knick the odd one, but generally, I'd try and get him out LBW early," Anderson explained.

Advertisement

Tendulkar amassed nearly 16,000 Test runs in his career, and averaged over 50 against England, with a best score of 193.

Anderson calls time on his career

After 188 Test matches, James Anderson is playing the final Test of his career at Lord's as West Indies tour England. However, after West Indies were put into bat, it was pace partner Gus Atkinson who stole the show, grabbing seven wickets to bundle out the opposition for just 121. Anderson picked up just the one wicket, of no. 11 batter Jayden Seales.