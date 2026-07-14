Australia vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner's controversy involving her estranged wife, Monica Wright, has become one of the biggest talking points in cricket circles. Gardner, who is reportedly separated from her wife since November 2025, is publicly accused by Wright of having an affair with teammate Georgia Voll. The allegations came to light following a Daily Mail report claiming that Gardner's marriage broke down after she allegedly cheated on her wife with a fellow cricketer. While the report does not identify the individual, Wright later takes to social media to make a direct accusation.

While Gardner or Cricket Australia are yet to comment on the matter publicly, a fresh detail adds a new twist to the controversy.

According to an unnamed source quoted by the Daily Mail, Gardner and Voll are understood to have started a relationship during Australia's World Cup campaign in India last year. Wright reportedly travelled to India to support her wife, unaware of the alleged affair.

"Monica then visited to see her wife for the World Cup," the insider claimed.

"It was a little bit weird. Monica sat next to Georgia at one point. She was being friendly, as she normally is. It felt like something was off with Ash, but we thought it was just the pressure of the World Cup."

After Australia were knocked out by India in the semi-finals, Gardner returned to Sydney and allegedly informed Wright about the affair.

"When they got home, Ash said, 'Hey, look, can we talk?' She sat Monica down and said, 'I messed up,'" stated the source.

The couple reportedly had plans to start a family before their separation, but the Daily Mail claimed that Gardner moved out of their Sydney home in November and left behind their wedding rings in a cupboard.

"They were about to go to the fertility clinic. They had a booking that Monica had to cancel," the insider said.

"Ash left one day. Monica came home and everything of Ash's was gone, except for the rings. She left the wedding rings in the cupboard. Just the box of wedding rings, and that was it," the source added.

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