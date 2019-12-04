 
CAG Nominates Alka Rehani Bhardwaj As BCCI Apex Council Representative

Updated: 04 December 2019 19:28 IST

Alka Rehani Bhardwaj is a 1993 batch IA&AS officer and is currently serving as a Director of Regional Training Institute in Mumbai.

The nine-member BCCI Apex Council comprises the Board President and other office-bearers. © AFP

The BCCI will have senior India Audit and Accounts Service officer Alka Rehani Bhardwaj as the Comptroller and Auditer General (CAG) representative in its Apex Council as per the new constitution approved by the Supreme Court. Rehani Bhardwaj is a 1993 batch Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IA&AS) officer and is currently serving as a Director of Regional Training Institute in Mumbai. Vikram Murugaraj, Principal Director (Personnel) of CAG, in a letter informed Rehani Bhardwaj of the "competent authority" nominating her as one of the councillors in the Indian cricket board's all powerful apex Council.

The letter is in possession of PTI.

As per the Supreme Court-approved BCCI constitution passed on August 9, 2018, the apex council will constitute a representative of the CAG as its member.

Accordingly, Rehani Bhardwaj will officially become the first government nominee in a BCCI working group.

"The BCCI is in receipt of a letter from Office of CAG about Alka Rehani Bhardwaj's appointment. We believe she would be present from the next Apex Council meeting," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The nine-member BCCI Apex Council comprises the Board President, currently Sourav Ganguly, and other office-bearers. It also features representatives from the recently-formed Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA).

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article BCCI Cricket
Highlights
  • Alka Rehani Bhardwaj is a 1993 batch IA&AS officer
  • She is currently serving as a Director of Regional Training Institute
  • She will become the first government nominee in a BCCI working group
