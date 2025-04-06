Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali has launched a tirade at the team after the ODI series whitewash at the hands of New Zealand on Saturday. After a 4-1 humiliation in the T20I series, the visitors hit a new low in the ODI series, going down 3-0 after a 43-run loss in Mount Maunganui on Saturday. While analysing the match, Basit blasted the players, labelling the day as "the black day in Pakistan cricket". Basit pointed out how Pakistan once used to dominate New Zealand in such conditions when Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis were toying with the Kiwi batters.

"In my eyes, today was the black day in Pakistan cricket. Even for those who left the game. When Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis used to bowl, the New Zealand batters couldn't move their foot. Now, they're doing commentary and criticising us. They were laughing at us when Pakistan sent Usman Khan as concussion substitute," Basit said on his YouTube channel.

Basit also blasted Rizwan's leadership, saying that the latter has no idea how to utilise his bowlers.

"Where was Rizwan (when Imam left the field)? His captaincy was so bad, he doesn't even know who to bowl at what overs. It's like school cricket," he added.

Basit also expressed frustration over Imam-ul-Haq's injury, suggesting that it was an act of self-preservation.

"Imam got scared after being hit and walked off. He just wanted to save himself. Does he think we can't see? All of these players want money. It's the tragedy of Pakistan cricket. There's no one to replace them. Even if you sit out in one series, you can come back in the next," Basit explained.

After the match, Pakistan captain Rizwan said the team needs to improve.

"Disappointing series for us. (Positives) Babar was in good touch with two fifties. Naseem Shah's batting as well. In the bowling, Sufiyan Muqeem was the guy who bowled really well. I give credit to New Zealand in all departments. They've been playing well. We know that these are difficult conditions for us here, but they played in Pakistan really well. They played against us in Pakistan. There are professionals in all departments. We need to improve, that's it." Mohammad Rizwan said at the post-match presentation.

"In New Zealand, it's very important to play well against the new ball. We'll learn from here and fix it. If you lose, you can't say like that (when asked if today was their best performance of the tour). Individually, we are good. New Zealand won all the key moments. After the Champions Trophy and this series, we'll leave the past. PSL is a big tournament for us in Pakistan, hopefully our nation will enjoy. Hopefully, we'll do well in PSL," he added.