Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Updates, WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Women Jemimah Rodrigues has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians Women in third match of WPL 2025 tonight. After suffering last-over heartbreak in their opening game, reigning champions MI will aim to notch up their first win of the season. Led by Jemimah, Delhi Capitals kickstart their bid for WPL glory, having reached the final in each of the three seasons till date but never winning it. (Live Scorecard)