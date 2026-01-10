Story ProgressBack to home
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Score Updates, WPL 2026
MI vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Women Jemimah Rodrigues has won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Updates, WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Women Jemimah Rodrigues has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians Women in third match of WPL 2025 tonight. After suffering last-over heartbreak in their opening game, reigning champions MI will aim to notch up their first win of the season. Led by Jemimah, Delhi Capitals kickstart their bid for WPL glory, having reached the final in each of the three seasons till date but never winning it. (Live Scorecard)
Match 3, Women's Premier League, 2026, Jan 10, 2026
Strategic Time-out
MI
68/2 (9.0)
DC
Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 7.56
Batsman
Nat Sciver-Brunt
44 (27)
Harmanpreet Kaur
5* (8)
Bowler
Sree Charani
18/0 (2)
Sneh Rana
6/0 (1)
MI-W vs DC-W Live, WPL 2026
1 run.
Four!
Strategic Time-Out! That's an entertaining start to the game. From the Mumbai Indians' point of view, Nat Sciver-Brunt's innings is a big boost after the game she had yesterday. MI are in a good position. Delhi Capitals on the other hand, need a wicket or two to pull things back.
Goes a bit full and on middle, whipped to depe square leg for a single.
Tossed up on middle, Nat Sciver-Brunt flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
A confident appeal for LBW and up goes the finger. Oh, that looks absolutely dead in front. Tossed up, angling on a length and on middle and off, Nat Sciver-Brunt shuffles across to lap it but misses and gets hit on the flap of the pads. Charani was shouting her lungs out as she appealed. Nat Sciver-Brunt takes the review. UltraEdge loads.... Oh, there is a spike on it. NOT OUT IT IS!
An arm ball, bowls it flat and on middle, Harmanpreet Kaur gets behind the line and bunts it to mid-wicket for one.
Angles it full and on middle, Nat Sciver-Brunt turns it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
FOUR! Picks the gap to perfection! Shorter and around off, angling in. Nat Sciver-Brunt backs away a touch and punches it through cover, beats the fielder and finds the fence.
Too full and on middle and leg, Nat Sciver-Brunt ends the over with a single as she plays it to long on. Just 6 runs off the over.
FOUR! Cheeky! Played it so well! Rana offers no pace at all, length ball, outside off. Nat Sciver-Brunt almost plays the switch hits, past the fielder at short fine for a boundary.
Dragged length, around off, Harmanpreet Kaur opens up her body and pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
Pushed through, fuller and around off, Harmanpreet Kaur uses her feet and nudges it to mid-wicket. Three dots in a row.
A good length delivery, outside off and turning in. Harmanpreet Kaur nudges it to mid-wicket.
Flighted, full and outside off. Kaur steps across and plays it back to Rana.
Sneh Rana is into the attack.
A good length delivery, outside off, Kaur crunches it through cover and keeps the strike.
Pitches it up, outside off. Nat Sciver-Brunt drives it through covers for a single.
A full toss, angling on middle, flicked to deep square leg for a single.
The skipper, Harmanpreet Kaur comes to the middle,