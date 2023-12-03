A truly bizarre incident took place in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, where pacer Abhimanyu Mithun leaved fans baffled by bowling no-ball. In the 14th match of the tournament, Mithun over-stepped while bowling but the length of the distance between his foot and the crease left everyone stunned. It all happened during the match between Chennai Braves and the Northern Warriors on Saturday. Soon after the incident took place, the images and videos of Mithun's extravagant no-ball spread like wildfire on social media, with some even speculating if there's something fishy.

While over-stepping is one of the most common forms of no-ball in the game, the extent to which Mithun's foot went ahead of the crease, was truly baffling.

What's happening in T10 Cricket pic.twitter.com/3z5RvOcbYD — Imran Siddique (@imransiddique89) December 2, 2023

Chennai Braves were given a target of 107 runs and they reached the target in 9.4 overs. Sikandar Raza emerged as the match-winner for Chennai, scoring 27 runs off just 10 balls while Charith Asalanka (22 off 16) and Stephen Eskinazi (22 off 13) also gave impactful contributions.

For the Warriors, Hazratullah Zazai had emerged as the top-scoring batter, registering a knock of 54 off 32 balls. Adam Hose's 24 off 10 also helped the team put a challenging total of 106 runs on the board.

The T10 League has quickly become a tournament of top-notch entertainment for cricket lovers. Plenty of top players in the world have also signed up with different franchises.