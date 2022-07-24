The selection headache takes the center stage as teams gear up for the T20 World Cup set to be played in Australia in October-November this year. Amidst this, the Australian team, which is the defending champion, will be concerned about defending its title that too at home. As the discussions on team selection for the mega event continue to grow, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting feels that Tim David should also get a spot in hosts' squad.

Notably, the Singapore born cricketer, Tim David, is the third-highest run-scorer in the T20 format this year with 1002 runs to his credit. The power-hitter has scored at a strike rate of 183.51. Meanwhile, in the Indian Premier League this year, his strike rate was above 200.

"If I was a selector, I'd love to have someone like that in my team," said Ponting as quoted by Cricket Australia.

"He's an out and out match-winner... He's the sort of player that could actually win you a World Cup, he's not just the average run of the mill guy that might just sneak into a squad," he added.

While stating that he sees a glimpse of late Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds in David, Ponting claimed that the Singapore-born has been the best performer for Australia in the middle-order in the past two years.

"He actually reminds me a bit of Andrew Symonds back in the 2003 (ODI) World Cup," said Ponting.

Promoted

"You know that if you get them in and give them an opportunity that they're a chance of winning a tournament for you.

"That's how I'd be looking at him right now and I know there's some other quality players in the middle-order for Australia but probably none of them boasts a resume as good as Tim's over the last two years," he added.