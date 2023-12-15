Indian cricket team fast bowler Mohammed Shami has impressed everyone with his brilliant run of form in the Cricket World Cup 2023 where he ended the competition as the highest wicket-taker. The pacer did not play the first three matches for his side but still ended up taking 24 wickets. During a recent interaction, Shami revealed his diet that allows him to maintain his fitness and even joked about the stories regarding his love for biryani. Shami said that earlier he did not follow a strict routine but following his injury, he has become more careful and now he has a set diet and workout plan for himself.

“Mine is very different. I take one meal but I prefer non-vegetarian. Because I do not take any supplements or similar things. Biryani ke liye main waise hi badnaam hu (I am anyway infamous because of biryani). I really like biryani because earlier, there was no such rigid routine. I was not aware of all the training regimes and what is good or bad for you. So I used to eat quite a lot of it. However, after injury, I have been following a strict diet. I have made my own routine and understood the fitness levels. Overall, if you compare how it was earlier and how it is now, you will notice a big difference,” he told Aaj Tak.

During the interaction, Shami also spoke about his workout and shared his personal best figures.

“I doubt many people lift more weights than I do. But I do not put it on social media. I do not have that interest in putting it online and that is why, people may think that I am not doing it. I bench-press 150 kg and in leg exercises, I can leg-press 750 kg," the Indian cricket team pacer explained.

Shami will next feature for India in the upcoming Test series against South Africa.

