"Birds Signing": Kevin Pietersen's Gaffe Leads To Laugh Riot On Twitter

Updated: 01 May 2020 15:44 IST

Kevin Pietersen has been trolling a lot of people on social media, but got some back because of a spelling mistake

"Birds Signing": Kevin Pietersens Gaffe Leads To Laugh Riot On Twitter
Kevin Pietersen's error on Twitter saw fans coming up with some meme-worthy responses. © AFP

Kevin Pietersen has always been a social butterfly on Twitter, giving his views not just on cricket but a whole range of topics. His activity on social media has increased further with most countries on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Off late, the former England batsman has been brushing up on his trolling skills on social media with not even Virat Kohli escaping Pietersen's wisecracks. Recently, the South African-born cricketer joined hands with Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara to ruthlessly troll former England all-rounder Ravi Bopara. But the hunter has now become the hunted.

Pietersen took to Twitter on Friday to spread some positivity in these dark times but ended up making inadvertent error in his post. Instead of writing birds singing, he wrote birds "signing".

Prying eyes on Twitter didn't let this opportunity pass and came up with some meme-worthy responses.

Last month, Virat Kohli came into the firing line of Pietersen's banter. The Indian captain decided to use his time in quarantine to style his beard and shared a video on Instagram explaining what he did.

But the former England batsman was less interested in Kohli's new look and more interested in dishing out some jokes.

"Does it get rid of your grey there buddy?" Pietersen commented on the video, referring to the few strands of grey hair in his beard that have become quite prominent over the last year or so.

Kohli and Pietersen had also recently engaged in a candid conversation on an Instagram Live session, where they spoke about the IPL and his career lows as well as the lockdown enforced to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

