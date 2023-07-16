One of the finest spinners in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign, Varun Chakravarthy doesn't seem be in the plans of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The mystery spinner was neither picked for the T20Is against West Indies nor was he given the nod for the forthcoming Asian Games. Reacting to the Kolkata Knight Riders star's snub, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra questioned the selectors over the status of Chakravarthy who has continued to torment batters in the IPL.

Chakravarthy played for India in the 2021 T20 World Cup but has since found it tough to break into the Indian team. In the last edition of the IPL, he bagged 20 wickets and was one of the biggest stars for KKR.

"Prima facie if you see this team, you feel they have made a good team. Such types of names could only have been there in this team. Is there any name missing? The biggest name I see missing is Varun Chakaravarthy," said Chopra in a video on his YouTube channel.

"You had played him in the T20 World Cup in Dubai. Then he got dropped quickly but if you see the last IPL, he was one of the finest spinners. He is one name who I expected to be a part of this team but he is not there," he further said.

The squad will be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad while IPL stars like Jitesh Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, etc. have been picked for the squad.

In terms of stand-by players, Sai Kishore, Yash Thakur, Deepak Hooda and Sai Sudharshan have been picked.

"The spinners you have picked, it might not make a huge difference, because the level might not be that challenging here, you have Ravi Bishnoi - who is a proper spinner, there is no doubt about that.

"You have Washington Sundar, who gives you overs, although he bowled very few overs for his franchise. He keeps fighting injuries. The third is Shahbaz Ahmed. He played for India as well in between, so it is right if you see from that angle but I feel there could have been a place for Varun Chakaravarthy," said Chopra.

While Chopra didn't exactly mention in whose place should Chakravarthy have been picked, he feels the KKR star should've had a place in the team.