Former India opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth has given a massive statement regarding the Test retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Both of the players brought down curtains on their Test careers with surprising announcements. Their decision to hang up the boots from the format came in May this year, just before India could announce the squad for the England Test series that followed. Srikkanth claimed that there was a big communication gap between the board and the players when they retired. He added that both Rohit and Kohli should have been given a fitting farewell.

"If you play 100 Tests for your country, you must be a terrific cricketer. So you should be given a good send-off. I am convinced there was a big communication gap when Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired. They should have spoken to them but instead this is not a good look for the game and Indian cricket," said Srikkanth on his YouTube channel, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

"Virat Kohli's retirement happened just like that. Virat Kohli deserved a better send-off. He still had two years of Test cricket left in him. But because we drew in England, such talks about him got shut off. However, India will find it difficult to get a cricketer like Virat Kohli for some time."

As Rohit retired from Tests, India needed a new captain in the format. The board showed trust in Shubman Gill and he repaid it with a sensational performance in the five-match Test series against England. While Gill turned out to be the top run-getter in the series with the tally of 754, India bounced back twice to end the series at 2-2.

Out-of-favour India batter Cheteshwar Pujara too retired from all Indian cricket on August 24 this year. "Similarly with Pujara, though it's been a while since he played for India, they should have spoken to him also about his retirement plans. Of course, the player also has to co-operate and realize when their time is up. Had that happened, Pujara would have got a better send-off. But it's a matter of cooperation between the player, selectors and the BCCI," said Srikkanth.