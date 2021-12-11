Big Bash League 2021-22, Match 9, Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers LIVE: Perth Scorchers Win Toss, Elect To Bat vs Adelaide Strikers
Perth Scorchers won the toss and elected to bat against the Adelaide Strikers in Match 9 of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 at the Sydney Showground Stadium on Saturday. While the Scorchers defeated the Brisbane Heat in their first and only game so far, the Strikers have started their campaign with a win and a defeat in their first two games in the competition. While the Scorchers will heavily rely on their star bowler Andrew Tye and skipper Ashton Turner, the Strikers will hope that their marquee foreign player Rashid Khan can weave his magic against a well-drilled Scorchers batting line-up.
Playing XI:
BBL Scorchers vs Strikers Live Updates
Adelaide Strikers (X-factor players) - Liam Scott, Liam O'Connor.
Perth Scorchers (X-factor players) - Nick Hobson, David Moody.
Adelaide Strikers (Playing XI) - Matthew Short, Jake Weatherald, Harry Nielson (WK), Jonathan Wells, Daniel Drew, Thomas Kelly (In for Liam Scott), Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle (C), Fawad Ahmed (In for George Garton)
Perth Scorchers (Unchanged playing XI) - Colin Munro, Cameron Bancroft (WK), Kurtis Patterson, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner (C), Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Matthew Kelly, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou.
TOSS - Perth Scorchers win the toss and they have opted to BAT first.
Update - Well the first game of the day is still going on. You can switch tabs an enjoy the action. Hobart Hurricanes surely brought typhoon at SCG, they smacked 213 with the blade. The Sixers came out to bat and their opening pair has started the game really well with 42 runs in 4.3 overs. Although the rain has interrupted play! Who will wish to miss such a game right? Hang tight and hope the game resumes quickly. Well, well, well, the game is back on but the revised DLS target is 196.
Adelaide Strikers started their campaign with a loss, but they were able to taste win in their second game against Melbourne Renegades. The Strikers posted 149 on the board for the Renegades to chase. But their bowlers were on song and bundled them out for 100 and won the game by 49 runs. Courtesy of Wes Agar and the immediate threat that Rashid Khan possess, made sure to keep a check on the run rate. Will the Strikers be able to hand Perth Scorchers their first defeat of the campaign? Only time will tell. Stay tuned for toss and further updates.
Perth Scorchers opened their campaign with a win and would look to make it two wins on the trot. Although it won’t be an easy route against a strong bowling pack of Strikers. For the Scorchers, it was Matthew Kelly who ran riot with the ball and his four-wicket haul did all the damage and helped his side to get over the line. Their batter made dure to stitch good stands in the middle and would look to continue their good form.
Hello and a warm welcome to game number 9 of the Big Bash League, 2021. In this game, Perth Scorchers will be locking horns against Adelaide Strikers. Both the teams are coming into this game on a back of a victory. We are surely up for a cracking encounter.
