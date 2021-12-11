Perth Scorchers won the toss and elected to bat against the Adelaide Strikers in Match 9 of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 at the Sydney Showground Stadium on Saturday. While the Scorchers defeated the Brisbane Heat in their first and only game so far, the Strikers have started their campaign with a win and a defeat in their first two games in the competition. While the Scorchers will heavily rely on their star bowler Andrew Tye and skipper Ashton Turner, the Strikers will hope that their marquee foreign player Rashid Khan can weave his magic against a well-drilled Scorchers batting line-up.

Playing XI:

Perth Scorchers:Colin Munro, Cameron Bancroft(w), Kurtis Patterson, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner(c), Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Matthew Kelly, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou

Adelaide Strikers:Matthew Short, Jake Weatherald, Harry Nielsen(w), Jonathan Wells, Daniel Drew, Thomas Kelly, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle(c), Fawad Ahmed

BBL 2021-22, Live Score Updates Between Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers, straight from Sydney Showground Stadium