Bengal will be going up against Saurashtra in the final match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season on Thursday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. A red-hot Bengal will have a chance to claim their first Ranji Trophy title in 33 years when they face Saurashtra, bolstered by the return of pacer and domestic game heavyweight Jaydev Unadkat. Bengal will not just be hungry to win the title, but revenge will also be on their mind. The last time Bengal made the final in 2020, Saurashtra had won the title on the basis of first innings lead at their home turf in Rajkot.

When will Bengal vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final match be played?

The Bengal vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final match will be played on Thursday, February 15.

Where will the Bengal vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final match be played?

The Bengal vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final match will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time does the Bengal vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final match start?

The Bengal vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final match will start at 9:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 9 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bengal vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final match?

The Bengal vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Bengal vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final match?

The live streaming of the Bengal vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

