Ranji Trophy Final, Day 4 Live Updates: Saurashtra are in control of the proceedings with Bengal struggling at 169 for four in their second innings, heading into Day 4, of the Ranji Trophy final at the Eden Gardens. Earlier, Jaydev Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya grabbed two wickets each to leave Bengal reeling. The hosts are 61 runs behind with skipper Manoj Tiwary batting on 57. On Day 3, Bengal's pace-heavy attack looked ineffective in the morning as Saurashtra, continuing from where they had left on Friday evening -- 317/5 -- added 87 more runs to take their score past 400. Though overnight batters Arpit Vasavada (81) and Chirag Jani (60) perished quickly, tail-enders Prerak Mankad (33) and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (29) gave Saurashtra the winning edge. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy Final between Bengal and Saurashtra from Eden Gardens in Kolkata

