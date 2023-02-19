Bengal vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final Live, Day 4 Live Score Updates: Bengal Still 61 Runs Shy
Ranji Trophy Final, Day 4 Live Updates: Saurashtra are in control of the proceedings with Bengal striving to move into lead.
Ranji Trophy Final, Day 4 Live Updates: Saurashtra are in control of the proceedings with Bengal struggling at 169 for four in their second innings, heading into Day 4, of the Ranji Trophy final at the Eden Gardens. Earlier, Jaydev Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya grabbed two wickets each to leave Bengal reeling. The hosts are 61 runs behind with skipper Manoj Tiwary batting on 57. On Day 3, Bengal's pace-heavy attack looked ineffective in the morning as Saurashtra, continuing from where they had left on Friday evening -- 317/5 -- added 87 more runs to take their score past 400. Though overnight batters Arpit Vasavada (81) and Chirag Jani (60) perished quickly, tail-enders Prerak Mankad (33) and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (29) gave Saurashtra the winning edge. (LIVE SCORECARD)
BEN vs SAU, Ranji Trophy Final Scorecard
No run.
No run.
OUT! run out (Jaydev Unadkat / Arpit Vasavada).
1 run, played towards fine leg.
No run, played towards covers.
No run.
No run.
1 run, played towards mid wicket.
1 run, played towards point.
1 run, played towards mid wicket.
No run.
No run, played towards covers.
1 run, played towards square leg.
1 run, played towards point.
No run, played towards mid on.
No run.
1 run, played towards covers.
No run.
No run.
No run, played towards mid wicket.