England Test captain Ben Stokes has sustained a serious facial injury after being struck by a ball during a training session. Stokes posted a picture on Instagram of his injured face and wrote: "You should see the state of the cricket ball." The photo showed that his right eye was heavily swollen. There was a graze on his cheek and lip, while a bandage was stuffed in his nose. The 34-year-old recently led England during their 4-1 loss to Australia in the Ashes.

Stokes and former England player Moeen Ali are set to join another former cricketer, Andrew Flintoff, on the England Lions coaching setup for a white-ball series against Pakistan Shaheens in Abu Dhabi in February-March.

Stokes is recovering from the groin injury he suffered while bowling in the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney earlier this month. Moeen Ali, who also reversed his retirement from English domestic cricket to join Yorkshire for the T20 Blast, will join the England Lions coaching setup that, along with Stokes and Flintoff, also includes Troy Cooley, Neil McKenzie, Sarah Taylor, Neil Killeen, and Amar Rashid, as per the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) website.

Jordan Cox and Dan Mousley will captain the England Lions' T20 and 50-over squads, respectively, during the white-ball series in the United Arab Emirates. Notably, the tour will be the first time the England Lions will play an away white-ball series since their trip to Sri Lanka in February 2022. The Lions will also host South Africa A and Sri Lanka in white-ball cricket this year, with additional white-ball tours planned for the future.