Cricket fans around the world were left stunned after England Test captain Ben Stokes announced his retirement from international cricket on Sunday. Stokes, who is currently leading England in the ongoing third Test of the three-match series against New Zealand, revealed that the match would be his final international appearance. The 35-year-old informed his teammates about his decision before the start of Day 4 at Trent Bridge. As the news spread around the stadium, the entire crowd rose to its feet and gave him a standing ovation. However, what followed made the moment even more iconic.

While receiving applause from the fans, Stokes produced a magical moment with the ball. Bowling the 81st over, he struck on the very first delivery after his announcement, dismissing Zakary Foulkes for 6. The Kiwi batter edged the ball, and Harry Brook completed an excellent catch at second slip.

Ian Botham was famously asked "who writes your scripts" ... the same could be said of Ben Stokes ... the ball after news of his retirement was broken to the ground pic.twitter.com/KeAh9S4vtP — Historic Cricket Pictures (@PictureSporting) June 28, 2026

The dismissal sparked wild celebrations as Stokes' teammates rushed towards him, embracing their skipper in a heartfelt moment that celebrated not just the wicket, but his immense contribution to England cricket.

Meanwhile, the announcement of the retirement capped a dramatic week for the England captain. Stokes had just returned to the team after missing the second Test due to an off-field incident outside a Chelsea nightclub involving England fast bowler Gus Atkinson after the opening Test.

The celebrations following the first Test turned into a disciplinary matter, with both players facing separate investigations by the ECB and the Cricket Regulator. Although they were cleared of any serious issues, Stokes and Atkinson received written warnings.

During the investigations, selectors left both players out of the squad for the second Test, directing them to represent their county sides instead. Both performed well in the County Championship before being recalled midway through their county matches for the series-deciding Test at Trent Bridge.

Back as captain, Stokes made an immediate impact. He took four wickets in New Zealand's first innings and scored 15 in England's reply. He added two more wickets in the second innings as New Zealand declared at 288/9, setting England a target of 373 to win the final Test and secure the series.

(With IANS Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | RCB Outplay CSK For 2nd Win On Trot, Ruturaj Gaikwad & Co Suffer 3rd Loss