England captain Ben Stokes may not be playing in the Test series against Sri Lanka due to a hamstring injury, but he's still involved within the England dressing room. This allowed a hilarious moment to take place at Old Trafford on Friday, where the match cameras were able to capture a man in the crowd who looked like a carbon copy of Stokes. With Stokes present at the ground, fans could also grab his laughing reaction after seeing his lookalike on the big screen. Much like Stokes, this fan possessed a ginger hairstyle and beard. When he was shown on screen, the England captain raised his thumb in approval. However, moments later, the fan would open his jacket to reveal 'Stokesy 55' written on the back of his jersey.

Watch: Ben Stokes' lookalike!

Stokes couldn't help but grin, as the crowd also cheered the coincidence.

Joe Root's gritty unbeaten 62 guided England to a five-wicket win in the first Test against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Set 205 to win, England were faltering at 56-2 when star batsman Root came in shortly before tea on the fourth day.

But together with Yorkshire team-mate Harry Brook (32) he shared a grinding partnership of 49 in 20 overs -- a far cry from England's 'Bazball' approach of recent years -- although a still slow outfield made boundaries hard to come by.

The match, however, was back in the balance when Brook chipped a return catch to left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya, with England 119-4 and still needing a further 86 runs to win.

But Jamie Smith, fresh from a maiden Test century in the first innings, gave Root fine support with a brisk 39 during a stand of 64 as England went 1-0 up in a three-match series after finishing on 205-5.

It was another sign of the 24-year-old wicketkeeper's admirable big-match temperament, Smith's performances with the bat in Manchester minimising the impact of regular captain Ben Stokes's absence with a series-ending torn hamstring.

That Sri Lanka took this match so deep into the fourth day was a testament to their resilience after they had collapsed to 6-3 on the opening morning.

They continued that fight in the field on Saturday before Smith broke the shackles with successive fours off Jayasuriya before later pulling him for six.

By the time he was bowled by Asitha Fernando, England were in sight of victory at 183-5.

(With AFP Inputs)