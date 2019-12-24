 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Ben Stokes' Father In Critical Condition After Suffering "Serious Illness"

Updated: 24 December 2019 15:09 IST

Ben Stokes' father, Ged, was admitted to a hospital in Johannesburg on Monday after suffering serious illness, the ECB said in a statement.

Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes will not attend the training session on Tuesday so that he can be at his father's bedside. © ECB/Twitter

Ben Stokes's father, Ged, was hospitalised in Johannesburg on Monday after suffering a "serious illness" and remains in critical condition, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement on Tuesday. The England all-rounder will not be part of the team's training session on Tuesday at SuperSport Park ahead of the first Test against South Africa, starting on December 26, the cricket board added. "Ben Stokes's father, Ged, was admitted to hospital on Monday in Johannesburg after suffering a serious illness. He remains in a critical condition," the ECB said in a media release.

"The all-rounder will not be at England's training session at SuperSport Park this afternoon so that he can be at his father's bedside.

"The England and Wales Cricket Board, with the support of Ben and his family, request that the media and public respect Ben and his family's privacy at this time," the statement added.

The England team is currently touring South Africa for a four-Test, three ODIs and three T20I series. Ben Stokes was part of the English squad that took on South Africa A in a 3-day practice match which ended in a draw on Sunday.

Stokes had scored a fine 47 off 65 balls in the first innings as England posted 456 for seven. Joe Denly and Ollie Pope hit centuries while opener Rory Burns scored a fluent 56.

James Anderson, continuing his recovery to full match fitness after a lengthy injury lay-off, took three wickets against South Africa A.

Stokes too bowled 13 overs and took the wicket of South Africa A opener Pieter Malan.

The first Test between South Africa and England begins at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Benjamin Andrew Stokes Ben Stokes James Michael Anderson James Anderson South Africa vs England, 1st Test Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ben Stokes' father hospitalised in Johannesburg with a serious illness
  • Ben Stokes' father, Ged, is in a critical condition
  • Ben Stokes will not attend England's training session on Tuesday
Related Articles
New Zealand vs England: Ben Stokes, Joe Denly Take England To 241/4 On Day 1 Against New Zealand
New Zealand vs England: Ben Stokes, Joe Denly Take England To 241/4 On Day 1 Against New Zealand
IPL Teams Rajasthan Royals, SunRisers Hyderabad Engage In Twitter Banter Over Ben Stokes
IPL Teams Rajasthan Royals, SunRisers Hyderabad Engage In Twitter Banter Over Ben Stokes' New Book
Ben Stokes Using David Warner
Ben Stokes Using David Warner's Name To "Spike Book Sales", Claims Tim Paine
Ben Stokes Reveals Why He Was Not In Favour Of Having Alex Hales In England
Ben Stokes Reveals Why He Was Not In Favour Of Having Alex Hales In England's World Cup 2019 Squad
Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes' Wife Dismisses Report Claiming The England All-Rounder Choked Her
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 16 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.