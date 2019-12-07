 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Mark Wood Return For England Tour Of South Africa

Updated: 07 December 2019 19:26 IST

The opening match of the four-Test series starts on December 26 at Centurion.

James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Mark Wood Return For England Tour Of South Africa
James Anderson was recalled by England on Saturday for their upcoming tour of South Africa. © AFP

James Anderson was recalled by England on Saturday for their upcoming tour of South Africa after recovering from a calf injury, while his fellow bowler Mark Wood and wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow also returned to the squad. The 37-year-old Anderson, England's all-time leading wicket-taker, last played internationally in the first Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston in August before pulling up after bowling only four overs.

Bairstow, who has played 69 Tests, was left out of the recent Test tour of New Zealand but was named in the 17-man squad.

Fast bowler Wood is also back in the fold after sitting out of the 2-2 Ashes draw with a knee injury and side strain suffered during England's victorious World Cup campaign.

"It is not predicted that Mark (Wood) will be available for selection for the earliest matches," said England national selector Ed Smith.

"However, he will travel with the team and continue his rehab work with the medical staff on tour.

"There is no exact date given for his return, but the medical team is working towards him becoming fully available for selection during the tour."

Smith confirmed that off-spinner Moeen Ali remains unavailable after asking to take a break from Test cricket.

The opening match of the four-Test series starts on December 26 at Centurion.

Uncapped seamer Saqib Mahmood missed out after being part of the squad in New Zealand.

England squad:

Joe Root (capt), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Dominic Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team James Michael Anderson James Anderson Jonathan Marc Bairstow Jonny Bairstow Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • James Anderson was recalled by England for their tour of South Africa
  • Mark Wood and wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow also returned to the squad
  • Jonny Bairstow was left out of the recent Test tour of New Zealand
Related Articles
Bob Willis Was A "Terror" For Batsmen, Says Kapil Dev
Bob Willis Was A "Terror" For Batsmen, Says Kapil Dev
Watch: South African Bowler Pulls Off "Crazy" Magic Trick After Taking Wicket
Watch: South African Bowler Pulls Off "Crazy" Magic Trick After Taking Wicket
Former England Cricket Captain Bob Willis Dies Aged 70
Former England Cricket Captain Bob Willis Dies Aged 70
New Zealand Win MCC
New Zealand Win MCC's Spirit Of Cricket Award For Conduct In World Cup Final
Ross Taylor Becomes Second New Zealand Batsman To Score 7,000 Test Runs
Ross Taylor Becomes Second New Zealand Batsman To Score 7,000 Test Runs
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 120
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 04 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.