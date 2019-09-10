 
James Anderson Weighs Up Vegan Diet To Prolong England Career

Updated: 10 September 2019 23:35 IST

James Anderson has spent six weeks on the sidelines with a calf injury after bowling four overs in the first Test that ruined his hopes of playing a key role in the current Ashes series.

James Anderson has an English record 575 Test wickets in 149 appearances. © AFP

England paceman James Anderson is willing to try a vegan diet as he plots how to extend his career long enough to return to the top of the bowling rankings. Anderson has spent six weeks on the sidelines with a calf injury after bowling four overs in the first Test that ruined his hopes of playing a key role in the current Ashes series. The 37-year-old has an English record 575 Test wickets in 149 appearances and topped the ICC Test bowler rankings at the end of last year. He has  dropped to sixth, but said he has no intention of letting fitness issues curtail his career.

"I've still got a real hunger and desire to play cricket. I still love the game and still feel like I can be the best bowler in the world," Anderson said on Tuesday.

"When I start this rehab, I'm going to try and investigate every possible avenue of what do I need to do at my age to keep myself in good shape.

"I feel as fit as I ever have, it's just the calf keeps twanging. So I'm going to look at every possible thing I can to make sure I can play for as long as possible.

"I'll look at how other sportspeople have done it throughout their careers to keep going into their late 30s.

"Whether there's anything specific I can do, diet, gym programme, supplements, whatever it might be."

Anderson has his sights on catching current number one Test bowler Pat Cummins of Australia, whose side have retained the Ashes in the England star's absence.

Asked if that included adopting a vegan diet, an approach previously taken by the likes of Venus Williams, Lewis Hamilton, David Haye and Jermain Defoe, Anderson said: "I'm open-minded. I'll give anything a go if it prolongs my career.

"I actually have chatted that through with my wife, but she's not keen!"

Highlights
  • James Anderson could only bowl four overs in the first Ashes Test
  • Since then Anderson has spent 6 weeks on the sidelines with a calf injury
  • Anderson is willing to try a vegan diet in a bid to prolong his career
