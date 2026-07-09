Ben Stokes reacted with a two-word social media post to reports suggesting that the International Cricket Council (ICC) had contacted the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) over a video announcing his retirement from international cricket during the third Test against New Zealand. The ICC has reportedly written to the ECB regarding a video filmed inside England's dressing room at Trent Bridge, in which Stokes informed his teammates of his decision to retire from international cricket. The board released the footage on the fourth day of the Test while the match was still underway and with Stokes on the field.

The former England captain responded to The Telegraph's report on X with a tongue-in-cheek two-word post, writing, "Sack him…"

The 35-year-old told his England teammates about his decision before the fourth day of the third and final Test at Trent Bridge. An emotional Stokes spoke to the team before play, urging everyone to finish the match with full commitment.

Moments after the announcement was made public, Stokes struck with the ball during his bowling spell. England, however, went on to lose the match by 160 runs as New Zealand secured a 2-1 series victory.

The ICC's communication related to the Players' and Match Officials' Areas (PMOA) minimum standards, which support the governing body's anti-corruption regulations.

Article 2.2.11 of the PMOA standards states that member boards must "Ensure that there are no fixed or temporary video cameras or other recording equipment set up within any dressing room used by the teams for the purposes of broadcasting video or audio footage."

The report further claimed that the ICC reminded the ECB that footage recorded inside protected areas should neither contain audio nor be released before the conclusion of a match. The reported communication is not expected to lead to disciplinary action.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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