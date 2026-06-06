With the Pakistan cricket team's performances dwindling in recent years, particularly in global events, star senior players like Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan have come under intense scrutiny. Be it from former cricketers, experts or the country's media, there has been heavy criticism aimed at the national team's seniors. On Thursday, Pakistan ODI captain Shaheen Afridi made a heartfelt plea to the nation's media personnel, requesting them to leave the senior players alone. Shaheen emphasized the importance of players like Babar Azam, and stated that it is not possible for a cricketer to deliver in every single match.

Afridi made his request during the press conference after the third ODI between Pakistan and Australia, which Pakistan won to clinch the series 2-1.

"I have a request for all of you. You always speak about the seniors not performing. Bechaare jab kare bhi toh fir bhi aap kehte hai 'kyu kar liya', ek haal mein toh kisiko chhod de (Even when they perform, you ask 'why have they performed', please just let them be)," Afridi said.

"Kpshish kar rahe hai bechaare. Na koi ghar me ja rahe hai, na kahi ja rahe hai. Bas kaushish kar rahe hai kaise apne team ke liye behtar kar sakte hai (The poor guys are all trying. They're not even going back home or anywhere else. They're just trying to somehow get better for their team)," Afridi further said.

WATCH: Shaheen Afridi defends Babar Azam and co. amid big request

Shaheen Shah Afridi has requested fans not to criticise senior players. pic.twitter.com/Svsa0rcc5B — Rayham. (@RayhamUnplugged) June 4, 2026

Afridi underlined Babar's importance to the team, highlighting how he had performed in tough conditions and guided youngsters within the team.

"In the Rawalpindi ODI, Babar scored a fifty in difficult conditions. He also guided the youngster Ghazi Ghori. If you remove seniors from the side, how will you build up the juniors? When I made my debut, seniors were there, and I learned from them. Even the best player in the world will only do well in 3-4 games out of 10. No one can do well in all ten games, so just give everyone a chance," he elaborated.

The Pakistan seniors came to the fore in guiding the team to a 2-1 ODI series victory over Australia. Babar Azam struck a half-century in the first match of the series, while Shadab Khan and Afridi himself starred in the third match.

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash