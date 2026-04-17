In the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) set-up, the National Cricket Academy (NCA) holds an important place. Currently called the Centre of Excellence, the facility offers rehabilitation to injured players. Age-group players often take part in training camps at the facility in Bengaluru. However, former India pacer Munaf Patel, a member of the 2011 World Cup-winning team, has called for urgent reforms in the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and the domestic structure. "Just look at the setup," he told TOI. "If you go inside the NCA, you'll understand everything. I've been saying this for a long time - it needs to change, 100 percent."

Patel said an old manual is still being followed at the NCA.

"Back in 2000-01, when the NCA started, Raj Singh Dungarpur and others built it by adopting Australia's Centre of Excellence model. They brought their coaching manual and implemented it in India. Since then, Australia have updated their manuals multiple times, but we are still following the same 25-year-old manual from 2000. It hasn't really evolved. Hopefully, with the new Centre of Excellence, things might change, but so far that hasn't happened," Munaf said during a podcast.

He also likened the NCA to a 'hospital'.

"Tell me this: when I get injured, I go to the NCA. Why? To get fit. It has become more like a hospital. You recover, come back, and go straight into the team. But who corrects your mistakes? If I'm a bowler or a batter, it's not just about fitness - my skills also need improvement," Munaf said.

Patel added that many stars don't like going to the NCA. "Players are fearful of going to the NCA; nobody really wants to go. But everyone stays quiet because their livelihood depends on it. No one wants to speak up as it could create trouble. However, the higher authorities should know what's right and wrong," he added.

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