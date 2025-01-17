The BCCI came up with 10-point guidelines for the Indian cricket team following the Test series loss against Australia. Media reports claimed that the decision was taken after consultation with head coach Gautam Gambhir and were allegedly aimed at ending the 'star culture' in the side. At present, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are the biggest stars in the side and some of the guidelines directly impacts them. The guidelines did not name a single cricketer but here's a look at how the new rules can end up affecting the three senior members of the Indian cricket team.

The first point of the guidelines states that "Participation in Domestic Matches is mandatory for players to remain eligible for selection in the national team and for central contracts. Any exceptions to this mandate will be considered only under extraordinary circumstances and will require formal notification and approval from the Chairman of the Selection Committee, ensuring fairness and transparency in the process". The three seniors have not played domestic cricket for quite some time - Rohit last played in 2016, Bumrah in 2018 and Virat played his last game for Delhi way back in 2012.

The second point makes it clear that "All players are expected to travel with the team to and from matches and practice sessions. Separate travel arrangements with families are discouraged to maintain discipline and team cohesion". This is also an issue for the senior as Virat rarely travels with the team since Covid-19. Even during the Australia series, Virat and Bumrah travelled separately.

According to Point No. 4, "Personal staff (e.g., personal managers, chefs, assistants and security) are to be restricted on tours or series unless explicitly approved by the BCCI". While nothing official is known about the trio's entourage, it will certainly affect their travel with the team going forward.

BCCI said that - "Players are not permitted to engage in personal shoots or endorsements during an ongoing series or tour". Considering the popularity and commitments of the three star cricketers, this can prove to be a major issue and may even impact their brand endorsements.

The new guidelines regarding cricketers' families state that "Players absent from India for more than 45 days during overseas tours can be joined by their partners and children (under 18) for one visit per series (format-wise) of up to a two-week period". In the recent past, Rohit, Bumrah and Virat have all travelled with their families and this rule will most certainly impact the three senior stars.

"Players are required to stay with the team until the scheduled end of the match series or tour, regardless of whether matches conclude earlier than planned," BCCI said. In the past, senior players have returned home early when the matches ended but that will change due to the new guidelines.