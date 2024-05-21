The hunt for the Indian men's cricket team's new head coach has intensified with several names being linked with the job over the past few weeks. The likes of Stephen Fleming, Ricky Ponting, Gautam Gambhir, VVS Laxman, etc. have all been talked about as Rahul Dravid's replacement, with the India legend's contract ending after the T20 World Cup 2024. However, it has been reported that current Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming is on the top of the BCCI's wishlist. While Fleming isn't keen on signing a long-term contract, the board is reportedly looking to use MS Dhoni as the man to persuade Fleming to do so.

The BCCI secretary Jay Shah had earlier confirmed that the new coach will be given a 3-year contract, concluding after the ODI World Cup in 2027. Unlike franchise cricket, the job would require Fleming to be with the Indian team throughout the year, limiting the family time that he gets at present.

Fleming is associated with a number of franchises at the moment. He is coaching the Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket (USA) and the Joburg Super Kings in SA20 (South Africa), both being sister franchises of CSK. He is also the head coach of the Southern Brave in The Hundred.

If the former New Zealand captain, who is the longest-serving coach in the IPL at present, says yes to the BCCI, he would need to dissociate himself from all the franchises he coaches at present.

As per a Hindustan Times report, the BCCI reportedly feels that Fleming could be persuaded for the job, and MS Dhoni could play a key role in doing that.

"Fleming hasn't said no. He has expressed his concerns about the tenure of the contract, which is nothing unusual. Even Rahul Dravid wasn't keen in the beginning. He was persuaded. It shouldn't be a surprise if the same thing happens with Fleming. And who better than MS Dhoni to do the job?" the report quoted a BCCI source as saying.

"Opening channels with Dhoni during the IPL was not the right thing to do, but now it may be worth a shot," the report added.