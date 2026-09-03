BCCI Review Meeting Live Updates: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's spots in the ODI World Cup 2027 squad remain a major focus at the BCCI review meeting on Thursday. India's T20I captain Shreyas Iyer, Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill, national head coach Gautam Gambhir, and Centre of Excellence (CoE) chief VVS Laxman arrived in Mumbai at BCCI Headquarters on Thursday for the critical review meeting. The long-pending review meeting was initially scheduled for July to address India's T20I series defeats in England and Ireland, as well as the ODI series loss to England. Reportedly, the injury concerns of pacer Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Hardik Pandya will also be a major talking point at the meeting.
Live Updates of the BCCI review meeting, straight from Mumbai:
BCCI Review Meeting LIVE: Saikia still in meeting
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia is still in the building. It will be interesting to see whether he addresses the media afterwards.
Here's a clip of Gautam Gambhir, Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill leaving the meeting.
VIDEO | Mumbai: Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir, T20I captain Shreyas Iyer and Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill leave from BCCI headquaters after a review meeting.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 3, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/IeX2uJAVsr
BCCI Review Meeting LIVE: Top BCCI officials attend
Top BCCI officials: President Mithun Manhas, Secretary Devajit Saikia, Treasurer Prabhtej Singh Bhatia, and interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hemang Amin were present in the meeting along with chief selector Ajit Agarkar.
BCCI Review Meeting LIVE: New coach for India at Asian Games
Director of Cricket at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE), VVS Laxman, is going to take charge of the Indian men's team at the upcoming Asian Games 2026 to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.
BCCI Review Meeting LIVE: Injury concerns
Fitness concerns within the senior men’s squad were evident during Tuesday’s squad announcement for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, scheduled to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi from September 13 to 17, as Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Harshit Rana have all been selected provisionally, with their inclusion subject to fitness clearance.
BCCI Review Meeting LIVE: Major details
"The meeting will also focus on managing ongoing injury concerns involving key players, such as Hardik Pandya, while mapping out future plans for major assignments, including the multi-format tour of New Zealand, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at home, and the 2027 Men’s ODI World Cup," a source told IANS.
BCCI Review Meeting LIVE: Saikia remains in the building
Everyone else has left the building after the BCCI meeting ended except for BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia. It is likely that he will address the media and brief the reporters about what was discussed.
BCCI Review Meeting LIVE: Roadmap for Team India
The meeting is also expected to be the start of India's planning for the ODI World Cup 2027. The last few months have not been ideal for the side but they will be looking to make their intentions clear with big calls on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
BCCI Review Meeting LIVE: India squad for Afghanistan T20Is
Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson [WK], Ishan Kishan [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar*, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah*, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana*
(* - subject to medical clearance)
BCCI Review Meeting LIVE: What next for India?
India are all set to play a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, with regular skipper Iyer set to lead the side and Tilak Varma named vice-captain.
BCCI Review Meeting LIVE: India's struggles
India suffered a 2-0 whitewash in the two-match T20I series against Ireland in June. Their struggles continued in England, where the Men in Blue lost the five-match T20I series 4-0, including a 125-run defeat in Nottingham, their heaviest loss of the series. India also went down 2-1 in the ODI series in England under the captaincy of Shubman Gill.
BCCI Review Meeting LIVE: Why was the meeting delayed?
The long-pending review meeting was initially scheduled for July to address India's T20I series defeats in England and Ireland, as well as the ODI series loss to England. However, it was delayed till the end of the Test series against Sri Lanka.
BCCI Review Meeting LIVE: Meeting ends
The meeting has ended in Mumbai and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia is expected to brief the media about what was discussed in the meeting.
BCCI Review Meeting LIVE: Who attended the meeting?
India's T20I captain Shreyas Iyer, Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill, national head coach Gautam Gambhir, and Centre of Excellence (CoE) chief VVS Laxman attended the meeting at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.