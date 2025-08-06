The situation surrounding star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah's fitness and workload management continues to be a major headache for the team management and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Despite India going through a challenging five-match Test series against England, Bumrah played only three Tests - as previously specified - with an eye on managing his workload. As per further reports, now, the BCCI is open to further limiting Bumrah's game time in order to protect his body and preserve him for more important matches.

As per a report by The Indian Express, the Indian team management is "unanimous" in its decision to protect Bumrah and give him adequate rest. The main priority for the management is seemingly to prolong Bumrah's career at the highest level.

In particular, the Indian team management reportedly wants Bumrah's availability for ICC tournaments and other important series. The BCCI's major focus is to keep Bumrah fit and sharp for the T20 World Cup on home soil in February and March 2026.

Bumrah underwent back surgery earlier this year, leading to a prolonged spell on the sidelines after playing in all five Tests in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25.

With Bumrah also missing a chunk of IPL 2025, it was made clear by chief selector Ajit Agarkar and reiterated by head coach Gautam Gambhir that Bumrah would only play no more than three Tests in England.

The fact that India managed to win both Tests in England in which Bumrah didn't play has encouraged the management to go ahead with Bumrah's workload management. In Bumrah's absence, Mohammed Siraj picked up 23 wickets in five Tests, while pacers Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna took 13 and 14 wickets respectively in their three Tests.

As per the report, sources in the BCCI have confirmed that Bumrah's case is not one of 'picking and choosing' series to play in, but instead a conscious effort by the management to prioritise his fitness.

In fact, the report also states that Bumrah has made it clear to the BCCI about his willingness to contribute in all three formats.

However, the BCCI's medical team has warned the management regarding the usage of Bumrah, with a high chance of the injury happening again.

"The medical staff is also involved ,and when a player like Bumrah - who can win games on his own - is available, everything is being done to protect him," said a BCCI source, as per the report.