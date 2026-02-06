Gautam Gambhir has faced a fair amount of criticism from experts and fans alike during his tenure as India coach, particularly due to India's steep decline at home in Test cricket. Once invincible at home for 12 years, India have suffered Test series losses to New Zealand and South Africa on home soil under Gambhir. However, former India fast bowler Munaf Patel, who won the 2011 World Cup with India, refused to blame Gambhir, instead stating that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) must be held accountable.

"Why we are losing at home is because our batters don't know how to play spin. And the BCCI is at fault for it. They have stopped offering turning pitches in domestic cricket. They have made it mandatory that at least 6mm of grass be on pitches. How will it turn?" Munaf pointed out, speaking on 'Breaking Sports with Vivek Sethia'.

Munaf made it clear that Gambhir should not be the one to be blamed for India's dip in home form.

"Earlier, our curators would prepare pitches as per our strengths. And hence, when India plays at home, we dish out turning wickets. So clearly, you don't understand where to get your feet and bat," Munaf said.

"Everyone's blaming Gautam Gambhir. He's being unfairly targeted. He is not batting out there. The ones who are, aren't prepared enough," he added.

"Why are you targeting one person? He is a good coach. He's won an ICC title and drawn the Test series in England," Munaf further said.

India failed to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final in 2025, and have already jeopardised their chances of reaching the WTC 2027 final by losing a home series to South Africa.

India are away from Test action for a few months, with the T20 World Cup 2026 and the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in between.