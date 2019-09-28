 
BCCI Ethics Officer Sends Conflict Of Interest Notice To Kapil Dev-Led CAC

Updated: 28 September 2019 23:07 IST

The BCCI Ethics Officer DK Jain on Saturday sent a notice to Cricket Advisory Committee, asking the former cricketers who picked the current India coach to respond by October 10.

1983 World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev. © AFP

The BCCI Ethics Officer DK Jain on Saturday sent a notice to Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Kapil Dev, Shantha Rangaswamy and Anshuman Gaekwad, asking the former cricketers who picked the current India coach to respond by October 10 to the Conflict of Interest allegations levelled against them. MPCA life member Sanjiv Gupta had filed the complaint against the trio who picked Ravi Shastri as the head coach in August. "Yes, they have been asked to respond to the complaint with affidavits," a BCCI official told PTI.

As per the BCCI constitution, no individual can hold more than one post at the same time.

In the complaint, Gupta has claimed that the CAC members don multiple cricketing roles. He wrote that 1983 World Cup winning captain Kapil is conflicted as he is a commentator, owner of a floodlight company, member of Indian Cricketers Association, besides his CAC role.

Likewise, Gupta alleged that Gaekwad too is conflicted as he owns an academy and is a member of BCCI Affiliation Committee.

Rangaswamy, a former Indian women's team captain, is alleged to be conflicted because of her multiple role with the CAC and ICA.

The CAC had also picked the women's head coach W V Raman in December but at that time it was an ad-hoc committee.

Shastri was a re-appointed for a two-year period, ending with the 2021 T20 World Cup in India.

This is Shastri's fourth stint with the national team, having served briefly as the Cricket Manager (2007 tour of Bangladesh), Team Director (2014-2016) and head coach (2017-2019).

