Rishabh Pant has been heavily criticised by fans and cricket pundits for his shot selection and inability to finish off games for India in the limited overs format. Even team head coach Ravi Shastri had said that if Rishabh Pant keeps on playing rash shots, he will receive a "rap on the knuckles". Speaking to Hindustan Times on Thursday, Ravi Shastri defended his statement and said that if someone goofed up, he would pull them up.

Ravi Shastri was asked if different views from the team management added pressure on Pant. Shastri replied that Pant was getting all the support he needed and he is a world class player.

"Don't say team management, I spoke about 'the rap on the knuckles'. If someone goofs up, I have to pull them up. Am I there only to play tabla? But this guy is world class, this guy can be destructive, can be a destroyer. And we will give him all the support that he needs to prosper in international cricket," Ravi Shastri said.

Speaking on the criticism Pant has faced for his poor shot selection and inability to finish off games for the country, Shastri said that experts can speak but Pant is a special kid.

"Experts, they have a job, they can speak. Pant is a special kid and he has already done enough. And he is only going to learn. This team management will back him to the hilt," Shastri added.

Rishabh Pant has scored 229 runs in 10 innings in One-day Internationals and in the shortest format, Pant has 325 runs to his name in 19 innings.