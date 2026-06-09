Mohammed Siraj has been rested as part of workload management, with Prasidh Krishna named as his replacement for Ireland and England tours, the BCCI said on Tuesday. The Indian Cricket Board described the move as a “precautionary measure” to ensure quick recovery ahead of the long international season. Siraj was named in the squad for the Ireland and England series consisting two and five T20Is respectively but was not picked for the Asian Games in Japan. “Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has been withdrawn from India's squads for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England,” the BCCI said in a statement.

“Following discussions between the BCCI Medical Team and the Team Management, Siraj has been advised a period of rest as part of his workload management programme.

“The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure adequate recovery ahead of a long international season. The Men's Selection Committee has named Prasidh Krishna as Siraj's replacement for both T20I series,” the BCCI added.

Siraj was a late addition to the Indian squad in their last T20I assignment — the T20 World Cup — while he played in each of the 17 matches for Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026, taking 19 wickets.

The right-arm pacer was also a part of the one-off Test against Afghanistan which ended inside three days on Monday.

Updated squad for Ireland and England tours

Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vc), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna.

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