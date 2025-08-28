In the last few months, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired from the Test format. The last week saw the retirement of Cheteshwar Pujara from Tests too. It's fair to say that the transition of Indian cricket in the longest format is here. A young team led by Shubman Gill has shown that they are ready to take on the world after drawing the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. 1983 World Cup winner Krishnamachari Srikkanth said there was a communication gap between the BCCI and the cricketers. He added that the BCCI should have spoken to Pujara to give him a better send-off.

"If you play 100 Tests for your country, you must be a terrific cricketer. So you should be given a good send-off. I am convinced there was a big communication gap when Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired. They should have spoken to them, but instead, this is not a good look for the game and Indian cricket," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel, as quoted by HT.

"Virat Kohli's retirement happened just like that. Virat Kohli deserved a better send-off. He still had two years of Test cricket left in him. But because we drew in England, such talks about him got shut off. However, India will find it difficult to get a cricketer like Virat Kohli for some time.

"Similarly with Pujara, though it's been a while since he played for India, they should have spoken to him also about his retirement plans. Of course, the player also has to cooperate and realize when their time is up. Had that happened, Pujara would have gotten a better send-off. But it's a matter of cooperation between the player, selectors, and the BCCI."

Having bid adieu to his stellar Test career as a content man, Indian Test batting great Cheteshwar Pujara wouldn't mind a coaching stint or a role at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in the next stage of his cricketing journey. Speaking to PTI days after announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket, Pujara not only gave a sneak peek into his future plans but also stressed the importance of old-school Test match batting.

He also reflected on his glorious 103-Test career, which yielded over 7,000 runs, his series-winning performances in Australia, and the contributions of his father and late mother.

"I've enjoyed the broadcasting work for sure. So, I'll definitely continue doing that. When it comes to coaching or any work at the NCA (Centre of Excellence), I'll be open to it," Pujara said.

"I haven't genuinely thought about it. Whenever there is any opportunity that arises, I'll try and take a call then...I've mentioned this earlier also that I would like to stay attached to the game.

"So, in whatever manner I can contribute to Indian cricket, I'll be more than happy to do so," he added.

The thought of retiring from the ground did not cross Pujara's mind, and he leaves the game with no regrets.